



There is no disputing Ed Reed’s place in NFL history and there is no doubting that he is one of a kind.

The descriptions of him include his unique style, blazing speed, and uncanny instincts.

Reed is about to receive another superlative- Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The Ravens great safety joined the other new inductees for a Hall of Fame photo on Friday- surrounded by the living legends already in.

“I’m still soaking that up,” Reed said. “I just told that to Chris Carter. I don’t really even know if it hit me yet.”

Reed joins former teammates Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis in the Hall of Fame. The space for his bust awaits.

“We really had something there that was special,” Reed said. “We had a tradition. You don’t hear about tradition in the NFL. We have a tradition there in Baltimore.”

“It’s all we know, man,” Ray Lewis said. “Excellence. What does that look like? [Reed] was that.”

The admiration continues with Ravens fans who flocked to Canton, Ohio, to join in on the celebration.

“Baltimore is a gritty, rough, tough city,” Anthony Smiley, of Baltimore, said. “Ed Reed represents everything Baltimore is.”

Reed will make his Hall of Fame speech on Saturday.

He said he will not be writing one, but will instead have a few notes in his head, and speak from his heart.

