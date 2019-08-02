



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers overnight and in addition to answering questions about his stance on climate change and his record, he also discussed why he didn’t let President Donald Trump tweets about Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings make him react with anger.

“So I have to bring up the fact that Donald Trump attacked a city that’s in your state and he referred to Baltimore as rodent-infested. Your initial statement said that we’re tired of attacks between politicians. It didn’t quite seem fair to me to describe it as attacks between politicians. Elijah Cummings is doing his job on the oversight committee and Donald Trump sort of making an ad hominem attack,” Myers asked Hogan.

“So on Friday I gave a national address — live on national television — to the National Governors Association talking about that we have to do something about angry rhetoric and the divisiveness, all the attacks, and these politics infecting America — and it’s making it impossible for us to get anything done in Washington,” Hogan answered. “Fourteen hours later, we had another perfect example of everything I was talking about. And I said the last thing I need to do is jump in there and have more angry reaction to the angry reaction — back and forth. There were plenty of people in America that were tweeting back and forth. I just said, let’s just stop all the tweeting and let’s focus on how are we going to solve all of these problems by working together.”

“That’s what America wants,” Hogan added.

He also talked to Myers about why he chose not to run against Trump in the Republican Party — saying it was currently the party of Donald Trump and Republicans seemed content with his leadership.

But he said it always won’t be the party of Trump, “It’s either going to be next year or four years after that.”

Hogan also talked about the divisiveness of American politics and how as a Republican he won reelection in a blue state.

“Like most of the people in America I’m fed up with this divisive, angry politics,” Hogan said.

“I’ve worked toward the middle ground — to find the common ground — so that we can all stand together,” he added, “and I just happen to believe that there’s a whole lot more that unites us than divides us. And we should do away with all the angry politics.”

Myers also asked him about his stance on climate change, an issue normally not supported by the Republican majority.