Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore News, Crime, Hispanic-owned businesses, ice, Local TV, man impersonating police, Talkers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man they say was impersonating public officials and extorting money.

Investigators have found the suspect, Christopher Jefferson, posing as a ‘Christopher Tate’ and other aliases, who charged with targeting Hispanic owned businesses.

In a press conference on Friday the Anne Arundel police chief posted the mans picture along with a recovered fake ID the suspect allegedly made. They also showed the press photos of a uniform and badge the suspect supposedly wore when visiting the victimized businesses.

One victim told police Tate was trying to get the business to donate to a charity and in turn, Tate promised to get the business a tax break.

Other victims came forward and told police Tate was also identifying himself as a member of ICE and coercing them into giving money, according to police.

Police are hoping more victims come forward — if he took money from them of threatened them in any way.

Jefferson, 41, is charged with multiple counts of theft, impersonating a cop, identity fraud, having a fake government ID and having a police ballistic vest.

Comments