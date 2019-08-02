ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man they say was impersonating public officials and extorting money.
Investigators have found the suspect, Christopher Jefferson, posing as a ‘Christopher Tate’ and other aliases, who charged with targeting Hispanic owned businesses.
In a press conference on Friday the Anne Arundel police chief posted the mans picture along with a recovered fake ID the suspect allegedly made. They also showed the press photos of a uniform and badge the suspect supposedly wore when visiting the victimized businesses.
One victim told police Tate was trying to get the business to donate to a charity and in turn, Tate promised to get the business a tax break.
Other victims came forward and told police Tate was also identifying himself as a member of ICE and coercing them into giving money, according to police.
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?! He’s been using the alias Christopher Tate, but his real last name is Jefferson and the @AACOPD say he was posing as a cop or #ICE to take their money. Specifically targeting Hispanic businesses according to police https://t.co/ZIKGR5yX6K @wjz pic.twitter.com/CdDfLFpYXS
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 2, 2019
Police are hoping more victims come forward — if he took money from them of threatened them in any way.
Jefferson, 41, is charged with multiple counts of theft, impersonating a cop, identity fraud, having a fake government ID and having a police ballistic vest.
Christopher Jefferson- 41- is charged with multiple counts of theft, impersonating a cop, identity fraud, having a fake govt ID and having a police ballistic vest – more details on @wjz https://t.co/mvGTl9oWap pic.twitter.com/kMBvg5F94k
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 2, 2019
The @AACOPD are hoping victims come forward if this man has asked them for money OR threatened them in ANY WAY. The police chief choked back tears today as he addressed the media saying ‘I’m Enraged!’. Police say Jefferson was extorting Latinos for months https://t.co/ZIKGR5yX6K pic.twitter.com/bCl7eIrhpi
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 2, 2019
