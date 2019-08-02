  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Friday night in southwest Baltimore.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Garrison Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 392-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments