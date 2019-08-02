Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Friday night in southwest Baltimore.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Garrison Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 392-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
