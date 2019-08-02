Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday afternoon in north Baltimore.
Police were called to the 5200 block of York Road around 4:45 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and hip. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern District Shooting Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information about same to call (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.