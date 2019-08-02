



Rep. Elijah Cummings confronted the man who tried to burglarize his home Saturday, a police report said.

The stranger broke into Cumming’s home around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, just hours before President Donald Trump began lashing out against Cummings and Baltimore in a series of tweets that have lasted all week.

Cummings wife Maya said she learned a stranger might have been inside their home when their alarm system’s motion detector alerted her phone about suspicious movement.

The suspect, described as 5-foot-9 tall man in his early 40s, came into the home’s via its front vestibule. The first door was unlocked, but the second door is locked and alarmed. When the suspect broke in, Elijah Cummings confronted the suspect and yelled at him.

The suspect was with a dark-colored bike as he was leaving their home. Maya Cummings took photos of the suspect with her cellphone as he left.

The man fled southbound in the 2000 block of Madison on the bicycle. No property was taken from the Cummings’ home.

Maya didn’t call 911, but notified a police sergeant of what happened and crime lab was called to the home later Saturday.

The suspect is described as a black man, with short black hair and dark brown eyes. He was last seen in a dark short-sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, dark tennis shoes and a fitted black hat with a red upside-down U.

Police continue to investigate the robbery.