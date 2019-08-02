  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump didn’t have much to say when he found Rep. Elijah Cummings home was burglarized.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Cummings home was burglarized early Saturday, hours before Trump tweeted criticizing Cummings’ leadership, his district and the city of Baltimore. He called Baltimore a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

Since Saturday Trump has mentioned Cummings or Baltimore every day in media press conference or in tweets.

 

