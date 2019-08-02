Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are alerting the public about a scam.
Police say community members have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be BGE representatives looking for payment.
Thet claim that if you don’t pay them your power will be turned off.
“If you get calls of this nature, do not send money. Hang up and call the utility directly. Do not call the number on your caller ID. Look for a phone number on your bill or their website and call to confirm, or simply look up your account online. Do not verify ANY personally identifiable information to a caller,” police warn.
