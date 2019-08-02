Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pretty decent Friday for most all of the region.
We did see a few showers and some thunderstorms in a few isolated spots, but they were few and far between.
This weekend, especially on Saturday, we will again have a chance of more pop up showers and storms, any of which can cause heavy downpours.
A better chance of less coverage on Sunday and Monday, and warm temperatures will be the rule.
Have a nice weekend, and if you are headed for the beach, look for a mix of sun and clouds and water temperatures in the low 70’s. Bob Turk
