By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pretty decent Friday for most all of the region.

We did see a few showers and some thunderstorms in a few isolated spots, but they were few and far between.

This weekend, especially on Saturday, we will again have a chance of more pop up showers and storms, any of which can cause heavy downpours.

A better chance of less coverage on Sunday and Monday, and warm temperatures will be the rule.

Have a nice weekend, and if you are headed for the beach, look for a mix of sun and clouds and water temperatures in the low 70’s. Bob Turk

