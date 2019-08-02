Comments
TGIF — Hi Everyone!
Let me say it again: TGIF!! These Summer Fridays are becoming fewer Summer Fridays. We still have eight more Fridays before Fall begins. But the point is made. Time to make the most of the weekends we have on the warm weather table.
No big change in this weekend’s forecast with Sunday still looking to be the best weather day.
Over the weekend and into next week I think one of the big weather headlines will be temps just slightly above normal. No huge heat index numbers or actual temps. Nice.
And that is about it for today. Short, and simple. Yeah, I think here in Studio A we are already into the weekend mode. One final thought, don’t let Monday ruin Sunday! Be safe, and have fun.
TGIF ain’t it the truth!
MB!
