BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting in southwest Baltimore left a teenager injured on Saturday night.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Christian Street for a weapon discharging.

At around 7:34 a.m., a call came out when a shooting victim walked into an area hospital.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the inner thigh.

Officials say the victim is in good condition.

Southwest District shooting detectives learned that the 17-year-old victim was shot at the location of the discharging.  Currently, detectives have no suspect information or know of no motives.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

