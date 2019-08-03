GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a man in connection to the murder of a missing person’s case.
Inari Molina was charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, and reckless endangerment.
Molina was already in custody of the Anne Arundel County Detention Center after being arrested prior on unrelated crimes and violation of probation.
On Saturday, July 27, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 800 block of Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie for a possible subject in a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The vehicle that the body was found in was related to an active missing person’s investigation. The missing person had last been seen or heard from on Tuesday, July 16.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner advised officials there was trauma to the body with the manner being a homicide.
Molina is being held without bond.
