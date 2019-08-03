



It’s the first week of August which means school is just around the corner.

Saturday morning, Family Resources flooded War Memorial Plaza, giving thousands of students and parents the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.

“A lot of us can’t afford to buy backpacks, uniforms, pencils, and things,” Cynthia Johnson, of Baltimore, said.

Earlier this week, Mayor Jack Young packed thousands of backpacks with pens, notebooks, and folders to hand out to Baltimore City Public School students.

Backpacks Full Of School Supplies Ready For Distribution Ahead Of Baltimore City’s Annual Back To School Rally

Mayor Young says events like this are vital to give kids a head start.

“I want to take a moment to thank all of the sponsors and the people who had been working tirelessly to make this event a success,” Mayor Young said.

Dozens of sponsors set up tents with freebies- the line wrapped around the plaza with kids who were anxious to get their hands on supplies.

“I think the backpacks are the most exciting thing because school is coming up,” Xzavior Jones, of Baltimore, said.

From free health screenings, to free food, the City is making sure kids are gearing up for the school year.

“It helps to take a little weight off,” Suzanne Wilson, of Baltimore, said. “Backpacks are $10-15, that can go for shoes, sneakers, and anything else, so I’m definitely grateful.”

The first day of class for Baltimore City students is Sept. 3.