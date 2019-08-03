BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Can you believe it- Thursday, the Ravens will take the field for the first time this season!

This year ushers in a new era for the team- Lamar Jackson will be the starting quarterback.

“He just is who he is,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “He doesn’t get flustered, he doesn’t get phased, it’s never too big for him. He keeps it about what’s important- I mean, I’m kind of blown away by that part of it with him.”

There is no word just yet on whether or not Lamar Jackson will play on Thursday.

The team will also be eager to get a look at their first-round pick- wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown missed OTAs, minicamp and the first five days of training camp recovering from Lisfranc foot surgery in February.

The home of the Ravens will also look a lot different this season thanks to a multi-million dollar upgrade project that just wrapped up.

The three-year, $120 million project includes 4K Ultra HD video displays, escalators and elevators to the upper deck, a new club level and more.

Thursday’s first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off at 7:30 p.m.