BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best grocery stores near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top grocery stores in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for grocery stores.
1. Di Pasquale’s Marketplace
Topping the list is Di Pasquale’s Marketplace. Located at 3700 Gough St. in Highlandtown, the grocery store, deli and catering spot is the highest-rated grocery store in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 358 reviews on Yelp.
2. Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter, a grocery store in Locust Point, is another go-to, with four stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1801 Whetstone Way to see for yourself.
3. University Market
Over in Charles Village, check out University Market, which has earned four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store and fast food spot at 3201 St. Paul St.
