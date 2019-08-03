  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Ed Reed, Local TV, NFL Hall of Fame, Talkers


CANTON, Oh. (WJZ) — Well, it’s official. Ed Reed is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame!

The former Ravens great was inducted during the annual Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.

During the Enshrinement Ceremony, Reed gave a speech, and the bust of his face that will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame was revealed.

Reed was on stage in his gold jacket, smoking a cigar, and was met before the ceremony by some of his former Ravens teammates.

Reed opened his Hall of Fame speech by reading the Athlete’s Prayer, which he said he read as a professional, and in college.

He also talked about the importance of surrounding yourself with the people who love and support you the most.

Reed shed a few tears throughout his speech.

Also before the Enshrinement Ceremony, Reed took part in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Parade, which made its way through the streets of Canton, Ohio.

Related Coverage 

Plenty of Ravens fans made their way out to watch Reed get inducted into the  Hall of Fame.

Reed was drafted by the Ravens in the first round with the 24th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. He was taken out of the University of Miami.

In his impressive Ravens career, Reed recorded an interception in the team’s Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, was selected to nine Pro-Bowls, was the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, and has an NFL record for the two longest interception returns.

Comments