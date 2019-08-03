



Well, it’s official. Ed Reed is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame!

The former Ravens great was inducted during the annual Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.

During the Enshrinement Ceremony, Reed gave a speech, and the bust of his face that will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame was revealed.

Reed was on stage in his gold jacket, smoking a cigar, and was met before the ceremony by some of his former Ravens teammates.

Reed opened his Hall of Fame speech by reading the Athlete’s Prayer, which he said he read as a professional, and in college.

He also talked about the importance of surrounding yourself with the people who love and support you the most.

Reed shed a few tears throughout his speech.

Former teammates in the house to show love for @TwentyER. pic.twitter.com/i26L199AFx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2019

Also before the Enshrinement Ceremony, Reed took part in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Parade, which made its way through the streets of Canton, Ohio.

Plenty of Ravens fans made their way out to watch Reed get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Unofficial observation in Canton, OH : by sounds of cheers & sightings of team colors- the @Ravens rule the roost in @ProFootballHOF attendance & presence.

All in for @TwentyER 🏈 @wjz pic.twitter.com/1HZK6J5abB — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 3, 2019

The stage is set for another @Ravens Hall of Fame induction ceremony & @TwentyER speech.

@WJZ has live reports from Canton, OH tonite 6/11pm. @ProFootballHOF 🏈 pic.twitter.com/3daNtqt01u — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 3, 2019

Reed was drafted by the Ravens in the first round with the 24th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. He was taken out of the University of Miami.

In his impressive Ravens career, Reed recorded an interception in the team’s Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, was selected to nine Pro-Bowls, was the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, and has an NFL record for the two longest interception returns.