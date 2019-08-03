Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that left one man dead Friday night.
Police say that a man was hit while crossing Ritchie Highway near the entrance ramp to I-895 from east to west when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
The driver and vehicle left the scene after striking the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
Police say the primary cause of the crash is the pedestrian failing to yield of way. Drug and alcohol use are unknown pending toxicology results.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
You must log in to post a comment.