Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police at a press conference today announced 4-year-old Malachi Lawson has been found dead.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the mother of the child with mild autism admitted to investigators last night that her child was not missing but was dead.
25-year old Alicia Lawson also told police they could find the remains of her son in a dumpster in Northwest Baltimore.
This morning at 4:45a.m. police recovered the body of Malachi Lawson in the 5500 block of Haddon avenue.
Alicia Lawson and her partner, 40-year-old Shakita Lawson, were arrested and are expected to be charged with neglect that resulted in the death of a minor.
The body of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson has been transported to the medical examiners office and homicide detectives say they body had obvious signs of injury.
Both Alicia and Shakita Lawson could face additional charges pending the results of an autopsy.
WJZ will update this story as more details become available.
