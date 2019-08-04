Comments
Edgemere, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Fire officials say 9-people were transported to shock trauma following a carbon monoxide incident in the Edgemere area.
Firefighters were called to the 7800 block of St Claire Lane this morning after carbon monoxide entered several homes from a portable generator.
One child as transported in critical condition while five other adults and three other children were listed in stable condition.
Officials say 11-other patients refused going to the hospital after being evaluated at the scene.
