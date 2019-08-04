



A local woman is taking her passion for cooking to the classroom, teaching young kids not only how to cook healthy foods, but life skills that could last forever.

Kim Young’s summer cooking class is in session, and the kids are ready.

“We have over 80-85 kids come per week to learn how to cook healthy, learn how to apply nutrition concepts at home,” Young said.

Young, the founder of Healthy Little Cooks, said she’s always had a passion for cooking. She started the program using food as a tool for nutrition.

“Nutrition affects our mental health, our physical health, and specifically in a world where we have mental health problems just learning how to feed our brains and our guts in a healthier way is critical,” She said.

Each week on Wednesdays, Young teams up with the county to host dozens of kids at the East Columbia Senior Center.

Last week, the kids learned how to make sushi.

“I tried new things in the sushi I never tasted before,” said Zia Hussain, who’s in the class.

“She ate tuna for the first time in 10 years,” said Aklima Hussain.

“This was a good hands-on way to give them tools to make things for themselves,” another parent, Rachel Berman said.

It’s the right ingredients for a healthy meal and a fun way to finish off the summer.

“I feel like all of these things they are healthy, and I can feel good about eating healthy because I don’t feel like ugh this doesn’t taste good,” said Aliza Berman, another student.

Anyone interested in signing up for the class can go to her website for more information.