RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Randallstown earlier Sunday afternoon.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3900 block of Shenton Road after police arrived at around 11:19 a.m. for an assault call.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident- but believe the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

 

