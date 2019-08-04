Comments
FRUITLAND, Md. (AP) — Two people have died after a boat struck a pier on the Wicomico River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
A spokeswoman with Maryland Natural Resources Police told news outlets that the accident occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Six people were on the 20-foot boat.
In addition to the two that were killed, three were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Crews from Salisbury, Fruitland and Allen responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.
The names of those killed were not initially released.
