FRUITLAND, Md. (AP) — Two people have died after a boat struck a pier on the Wicomico River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

A spokeswoman with Maryland Natural Resources Police told news outlets that the accident occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Six people were on the 20-foot boat.

In addition to the two that were killed, three were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Crews from Salisbury, Fruitland and Allen responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

The names of those killed were not initially released.

