GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has possibly life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into the back of a car.

The 23-year-old woman riding as a passenger on the motorcycle was also hospitalized after the crash.

Anne Arundel County Fire said the crash happened along Mountain and Jumpers Hole roads around 6:51 p.m. Sunday.

Parkville Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash Near I-695 In Glen Burnie

It was the first of two motorcycle crashes in Glen Burnie over the weekend.

At around 7:55 p.m., troopers responded to a motorcycle crash in the area of I-695 at Maryland Route 2 in Glen Burnie.

The driver of the motorcycle, Brian Okeith Norris, 34, of Parkville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

