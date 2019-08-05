Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has possibly life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into the back of a car.
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has possibly life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into the back of a car.
The 23-year-old woman riding as a passenger on the motorcycle was also hospitalized after the crash.
Anne Arundel County Fire said the crash happened along Mountain and Jumpers Hole roads around 6:51 p.m. Sunday.
Parkville Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash Near I-695 In Glen Burnie
It was the first of two motorcycle crashes in Glen Burnie over the weekend.
At around 7:55 p.m., troopers responded to a motorcycle crash in the area of I-695 at Maryland Route 2 in Glen Burnie.
The driver of the motorcycle, Brian Okeith Norris, 34, of Parkville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.