PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a Minnie Mouse backpack from a home in Parkville.
Investigators are working to identify the man seen here:
Police said he was caught on a doorbell camera wearing the backpack as he left the home. The burglary happened May 16 in the 1700 block of Ryewood Road.
He is believed to be connected to at least four burglaries at homes in Towson and Parkville since mid-May. Police believe he may be a resident at the Northbrooke Township Apartments or a nearby neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
