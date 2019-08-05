Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some large water bills are expected to be mailed out to Baltimore city residents beginning this week.
A crippling ransomware attack had prevented the city from accessing its billing system, halting billing for months.
The bills will cover water usage from May, June and July.
In an effort to help residents with potentially hefty bills, the city is offering payment plans and financial help to those who qualify.
