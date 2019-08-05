Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A conservative activist led a group of volunteers in cleaning up a west Baltimore neighborhood Monday, more than a week after President Donald Trump called the city a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”
Armed with gloves and trash bags, dozens of volunteers picked up trash and pulled weeds along North Fulton Avenue.
A Trump supporter organized the clean-up event and said it has nothing to do with the president but rather is about people helping each other.
Groups of volunteers from all over the U.Sare out in #WestBaltimore cleaning up several of the streets. So far, they’ve filled up three dumpsters with debris, tires, TVs, clothing and glass @wjz pic.twitter.com/jWRexCWM4l
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) August 5, 2019
The president’s tweets about Baltimore and Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings sparked immense backlash from a number of city and state politicians, celebrities and residents. Others came to Trump’s defense.
