BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A conservative activist led a group of volunteers in cleaning up a west Baltimore neighborhood Monday, more than a week after President Donald Trump called the city a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Armed with gloves and trash bags, dozens of volunteers picked up trash and pulled weeds along North Fulton Avenue.

A Trump supporter organized the clean-up event and said it has nothing to do with the president but rather is about people helping each other.

The president’s tweets about Baltimore and Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings sparked immense backlash from a number of city and state politicians, celebrities and residents. Others came to Trump’s defense.

