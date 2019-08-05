BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State and local authorities reviewed their efforts to combat violent crime in Baltimore.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with the FBI, state police and his Homeland Security advisor Monday to discuss how authorities could help lower crime — focusing on disrupting gangs and criminal enterprises that are responsible for so much of the violent crime.
“We reviewed our joint efforts to address the violent crime crisis in Baltimore City and disrupt the gangs and criminal enterprises that are responsible for so much of the deadly violence,” Hogan tweeted.
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 5, 2019
Baltimore has surpassed 200 murders so far this year. The city was recently the target of President Donald Trump tweets — who called it a “rat and rodent-infested mess.”
After many called the President racist for his comments about Baltimore, he condemned racism Monday following a probable race-based mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
