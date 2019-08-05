  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, FBI Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland State Police, Talkers, Violent crime


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State and local authorities reviewed their efforts to combat violent crime in Baltimore.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with the FBI, state police and his Homeland Security advisor Monday to discuss how authorities could help lower crime — focusing on disrupting gangs and criminal enterprises that are responsible for so much of the violent crime.

“We reviewed our joint efforts to address the violent crime crisis in Baltimore City and disrupt the gangs and criminal enterprises that are responsible for so much of the deadly violence,” Hogan tweeted.

Baltimore has surpassed 200 murders so far this year. The city was recently the target of President Donald Trump tweets — who called it a “rat and rodent-infested mess.”

RELATED CONTENT:

After many called the President racist for his comments about Baltimore, he condemned racism Monday following a probable race-based mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Comments