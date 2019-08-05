CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 38-year-old Caroline County man was arrested last week on more than 100 child pornography and child sex charges, state police said Monday.
James A. Sleasman, of Ridgely, is charged with 43 counts of distributing child porn, 53 counts of possessing child porn, 15 counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, four counts of solicitation of child porn and one count of both distribution of obscene matter and possession with intent to distribute obscene matter.
He was arrested July 31 and is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.
State police said they began investigating Sleasman earlier this year before reportedly finding he had talked to minors under the age of 16 and solicited pornographic images from them.
Investigators are still working to identify the victims, state police said, adding there may be additional victims they aren’t aware of.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 410-578-1101 extension 5148.
