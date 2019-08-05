Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Monday evening, police said.
The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue around 5:40 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the man unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.