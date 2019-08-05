Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Severe thunderstorm warning, Talkers, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Maryland.

According to the National Weather Service, the thunderstorm warning is for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince Georges counties until 2:45 p.m.

There is an isolated threat for thunderstorms to become severe, with locally damaging wind gusts and large hail through early this evening.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments