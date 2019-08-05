Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Maryland.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Maryland.
According to the National Weather Service, the thunderstorm warning is for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince Georges counties until 2:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince Georges County in MD until 2:45pm. @wjz #mdwx
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) August 5, 2019
There is an isolated threat for thunderstorms to become severe, with locally damaging wind gusts and large hail through early this evening.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
You must log in to post a comment.