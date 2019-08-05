Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not a lot to say about our weather as it will remain rather humid and warm through much of the week.
Our normal high is now 86 and most every day this week we will be a few degrees above that.
Scattered shower activity will be around Tuesday and Friday, but some strong storms may come our way on Wednesday.
Right now Thursday looks dry and warm. By the weekend, a dry, cooler air mass will move our way, making for a very nice weekend!
Bob Turk
