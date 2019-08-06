Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot in northeast Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Bridgehampton Drive just before 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be sent in via text to 443-902-4824.
