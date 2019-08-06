WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings For Baltimore City, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in Baltimore.

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Greenmount Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire started when lightning struck a vacant dwelling.

Firefighters also say that there is heavy fire visible from adjacent dwellings.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

WJZ has a crew at the scene and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

