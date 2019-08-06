Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in Baltimore.
The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Greenmount Avenue.
Firefighters say the fire started when lightning struck a vacant dwelling.
#BCFD on scene of a 3 Alarm fire in the 1000blk of Greenmount Ave. where lightning struck a vacant dwelling. Heavy fire visible from adjacent dwellings. No injuries reported. @mayorbcyoung @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/aE5tOPUYnn
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 6, 2019
Firefighters also say that there is heavy fire visible from adjacent dwellings.
No injuries have been reported, according to officials.
