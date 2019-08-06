BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore realtor is having a little fun with the recent attention the city’s gotten with its rat problem.
Christina Dudley and Dudley Roan Home Team decided since Baltimore rats were getting so much attention, they would use it to sell a home in Hampden.
They had a little fun dressing up in costume and showing the features of the 4-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom rowhome at 3407 Chestnut Avenue. It is listed for sale at $264,900.
“We wanted to highlight that Baltimore is a very diverse and excellent city,” Dudley said.
It isn’t the first time a masked character has helped them sell a home.
Dudley said they’ve had Spiderman and a shark help in the past too. Those homes were listed with other agents and weren’t selling. When Dudley’s team took over and added the mascots the homes were under contract in two weeks.
See some of the photos of the home below (swipe to see more of the gallery):
The rowhome features a new upscale kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and refurbished clawfoot tub.
You must log in to post a comment.