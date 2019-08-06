CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist in Carroll County early Tuesday morning.
At around 7:37 a.m., Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Marriottsville Road and Forest Hill Road for the report.
Police said the bicyclist, Jeffrey Wicklein, a 42-year-old man from Marriottsville, was traveling southbound on Marritosville Road 2 and was trying to make a right turn onto Forest Hill Road when it struck a Ford truck driven by 72-year-old Woerner Preston.
The Ford appeared to have been slowing as it approached the intersection of the two streets, police said.
The bicyclist was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by helicopter, while the driver was taken to Howard County General Hospital.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl J. Miller of the Crash Reconstruction Unit at jmiller@carrollcountymd.gov.
