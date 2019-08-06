  • WJZ 13On Air

YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — Detectives have tracked down Devin Segar, who has been wanted since July for attempted murder and other charges in Baltimore.

At around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, detectives, U.S. Marshals, MD State Police, FBI, ATF, Howard County and Baltimore County police found Segar from a Motel 6 in York, Pennsylvania.

Segar was wanted for armed carjacking, robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder from July 2, police said, when he allegedly attacked a 33-year-old woman by shooting her in the back of her head inside her home on Walker Avenue.

After that, he allegedly grabbed a knife and tried to stab her in her torso.

He had a fully loaded handgun in his possession when they arrested him, detectives said.

He was transported to York Central Booking while he awaits extradition back to Baltimore.

