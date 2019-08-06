WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings For Baltimore City, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Regular Light RailLink service is scheduled to resume Wednesday between Falls Road and North Avenue, MTA officials said.

Portions of the track near Cold Spring Lane had eroded, leading to regular service being impacted while crews made repairs.

The repairs and other scheduled work were finished a week ahead of schedule, MTA said. Normal service in the area will begin at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Service remains suspended indefinitely in downtown Baltimore, nearly a month after a water main break caused a sinkhole that swallowed up a rail station near Howard and Pratt streets. A free bus shuttle has temporarily replaced the train between Camden Yards and North Avenue.

 

