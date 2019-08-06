WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings For Baltimore City, Baltimore County
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is affecting parts of Maryland Tuesday night.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 7:45 p.m.

A flash flood warning for Baltimore City and Baltimore County is in effect until 9 p.m.

Maryland Weather | Baltimore Streets Flooding, Crews Swamped With Calls

BGE reports more than 5,000 customers in Baltimore are without power as of 6:55 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments