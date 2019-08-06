Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is affecting parts of Maryland Tuesday night.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 7:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore and Baltimore City in MD until 7:45pm. @wjz #mdwx
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) August 6, 2019
A flash flood warning for Baltimore City and Baltimore County is in effect until 9 p.m.
Maryland Weather | Baltimore Streets Flooding, Crews Swamped With Calls
BGE reports more than 5,000 customers in Baltimore are without power as of 6:55 p.m.
We need a rescue – man trapped on roof of his car. https://t.co/W6fLQwtPuO pic.twitter.com/I9bq5c1v6g
— Sarah (@SarahBalt42) August 6, 2019
