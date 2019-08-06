



A Facebook post from the Anne Arundel County Democratic Party blaming Republicans for mass shootings is drawing significant reaction online.

The post on the party’s Facebook page went up around 7:30 p.m. Monday and reads, “Republicans are to blame for mass shootings. There, we said it.”

Hundreds of negative comments have been left on the post, which comes in the wake of back-to-back deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.

The county’s Republican party also hit back at the post, saying, “The Ohio shooter was a Democrat. Baltimore has more people shot and killed than all the mass shootings combined and that city is run exclusively by democrats [sic]. So I’m not sure how they think their statement has any merits.”

Numerous Maryland lawmakers have expressed their condolences to the shooting victims’ families, including Gov. Larry Hogan, who said the state is working with law enforcement to combat potential mass shooting threats caused by white supremacist and racist ideologies.

In addition, after this weekend’s horrific shootings, we discussed the steps being taken to combat the threat posed by white supremacists and racially motivated extremists. The Maryland Coordination & Analysis Center is actively monitoring online activity for potential threats. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 5, 2019

A manifesto possibly posted by the El Paso shooter appeared to indicate he was targeting Hispanics whom he felt were “invading” the country, while a Twitter account that purportedly belonged to the Dayton shooter called himself a leftist.

Officials are still investigating what led to both shootings and so far have not confirmed the political ideologies or possible motives of either alleged shooter.

RELATED COVERAGE:

President Trump is expected to visit El Paso and Dayton Wednesday.