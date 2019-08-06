BONNEAUVILLE, Pa. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy wanted in connection with the attempted murder of another juvenile may be in Maryland, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.
Octavian Perez, of Gettysburg, was reportedly last seen Sunday in Bonneauville Borough, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles north of Westminster, Maryland. He was originally believed to be a missing runaway, police said.
Police later learned he caused severe bodily harm to another juvenile, leading officials to file charges against him and issue a warrant for his arrest.
Online court records show he is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, indecent assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and two charges of strangulation.
A Pennsylvania state police public information officer confirmed to WJZ Perez may be in Maryland or Pennsylvania but did not specify which parts of the states, citing an open investigation.
Perez is charged as an adult due to the severity of the charges, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-334-8111.
