BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another exciting and intense training camp practice for the Ravens on Tuesday.
The Ravens and the Jaguars went head-to-head ahead of Thursday’s first preseason game.
This was the second day of joint-practice for the Ravens and Jaguars.
The purpose of these joint-practices is to up the intensity of training camp- working on running and defending plays against an opponent.
At one point when cameras were not around to record the action, members of the Ravens defense tangled with the Jaguars offense- there was some shoving and shouting, a sign that both teams are ready for some football.
“It’s a competitive environment,” Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “It’s hot out here, it feels like a Crock-Pot out here, but like I said, it’s a competitive environment with two opposite teams in the heat. Tempers are gonna flare. That’s just part of the game. I thought, for the most part, it was under control.”
“It’s not all sunshine and roses,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “It gets competitive out there man.”
The Ravens and Jaguars open their preseason on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium.
You must log in to post a comment.