BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police say a new telephone scam is targeting sex offenders across the nation.
It’s the second time this type of scam has been reported in Baltimore County — the first time it was in December 2018.
Law enforcement agencies around the country are reporting that scammers, posing as police, are calling registered sex offenders and telling them they must purchase gift cards to avoid being arrested. They claim the sex offender was negligent on a legal requirement.
“It is important for all residents to know that no police agency, including Baltimore County Police Department, will ever solicit any person for any type of payment to avoid arrest or any type of criminal enforcement action. All calls requesting payment in the form of gift cards, specifically, are scams,” Baltimore County Police said.
The best response you can have is to simply hang up on the caller. Should you fall victim to this scam, immediately report it to the police by calling the non-emergency police telephone number 410-887-2222 or simply dial 9-1-1.
For additional information on other popular telephone scams check out the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Information page on phone fraud.
