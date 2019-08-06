Comments
LARGO, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man from Prince George’s County who died in a motorcycle crash late Monday night.
Marcus Lee Tyson, 26, of Mitchellville, Md., was driving a Suzuki sport motorcycle when it crashed into a Nissan Altima on Central Avenue at Watkins Park Drive in Largo at around 9:30 p.m.
The driver, identified as Antanaisa Colvin, 22, of North Carolina, was trying to make a left from westbound Central Avenue while the motorcycle was driving eastbound when they crashed into each other.
Tyson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges against Colvin are pending an investigation, police said. They do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.
