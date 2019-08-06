Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family, friends and neighbors are gathering Tuesday night for a vigil to remember the life of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson.
The vigil for Malachi is set to take place in the 4500 block of North Rodgers Ave.
His mother and her partner have been arrested in connection to his death.
Alicia and Shatika Lawson are currently charged with 11 counts each- including involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and making false statements.
Both women remain behind bars while they await trial.
