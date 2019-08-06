WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings For Baltimore City, Baltimore County
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Malachi Lawson, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family, friends and neighbors are gathering Tuesday night for a vigil to remember the life of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson.

The vigil for Malachi is set to take place in the 4500 block of North Rodgers Ave.

His mother and her partner have been arrested in connection to his death.

Related Coverage 

Alicia and Shatika Lawson are currently charged with 11 counts each- including involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and making false statements.

Both women remain behind bars while they await trial.

Comments