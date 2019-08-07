EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A 43-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 near Emmitsburg Wednesday afternoon, Maryland State Police said.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Route 15 at Orndorff Road. Police said 18-year-old Savanna Notto of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was stopped in the center crossover when she pulled out and was hit by a 2010 Honda Insight being driven by 43-year-old Melissa Phelps of Frederick.
The impact caused Phelps to lose control of her car, which left the road and entered a drainage ditch before overturning. Police said she was partially ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
Phelps was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said. Notto was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
