Filed Under:Alan Freedman, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing, Missing person, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday.

Alan Freedman was last seen in the 200 block of West Fayette Street. He is known to frequent the VA Medical Center.

He is five-foot-nine and weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and beige pants.

Police said family and friends are concerned about his welfare.

Anyone who knows where he is or sees him should call police at 443-984-7385 or 911.

