BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating multiple incidents after a violent night across Baltimore.

The first incident left one man dead in north Baltimore.

Police were called to the 900 block of East 41st Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified, unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.

Police say the victim had a handgun in his pants.

Also in north Baltimore, a police officer on patrol saw individuals shooting at one another in the 700 block of North Fremont Avenue.

The officer fired his service weapon at the armed suspects who fled the scene. No injuries were reported during this incident.

Northern District patrol officers were also called to the 2700 block of Cylburn Avenue around 8:54 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, however, Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

In west Baltimore, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Mosher Street to investigate a reported shooting around 9:10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead by hospital personnel at Shock Trauma shortly after arrival. Homicide Detectives responded to the location and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.