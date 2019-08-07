Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a night of wine and baseball at Camden Yards, and fans are invited.
Next month, fans can attend “Camden Vineyards” at the Oriole Park Bullpen Picnic Area before the game against the Texas Rangers.
For $75, along with a ticket to the game, guests will be able to taste 20 wines from 11 different countries and receive an exclusive Camden Vineyards wine glass.
The offerings include red and white wines from Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and the U.S.
Bottles of wine and Orioles decanters will also be available to buy at the event.
If you’re interested, reserve your spot for September 7 now, because tickets are limited.
You can buy them here.
