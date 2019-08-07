OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Coast Guard rescued a 20-year-old woman from the water after she was reported missing from a vessel early Wednesday morning near Assawoman Bay, Maryland.
The guard got the initial report from Ocean City 911 dispatch, who told them the reporting source noticed the woman missing among the 11 other passengers aboard a 22-foot Carolina Skiff during its movement north from the Route 90 bridge.
A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew from Coast Guard Ocean City launched to search for the woman.
Once on the scene, they found the missing woman in the water within 35 minutes. The crew pulled her aborad. She was not injured, and they took her to her friends and local police at the vessel owner’s home.
The operator of the vessel was boating under the influence, the guard said.
“The operator of the vessel was issued a violation for boating under the influence,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Nathan Beach, officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Ocean City. “Always designate a sober operator if you’re drinking alcohol on the water.”
You must log in to post a comment.