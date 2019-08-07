ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Drivers near Eastern Ave. in Essex on Wednesday morning might have wondered why there was such a long line of people snaking around the block.

On the first Wednesday of every month, the Eastern Interfaith Outreach provides food to those in need.

Marge Blum is in charge. She said if you think you belong in line, then you belong in line- you don’t have to prove anything to her.

“The working man, or woman, sometimes has to decide, do I buy the roast or the car payment,” Blum said. “The kids need lunches, what bill do I pay this time? Robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

Marge was particularly happy about what was delivered on Wednesday- packs of Bronzini, a fish that sells $20 per-lbs.

The fish, which is grown in Baltimore, was provided by The United Way and McCormick Spices.

“We’re providing protein to communities in need and showing how it’s east to may,” Jason McCormick, of McCormick Spices, said.

Those in line were grateful.

“It will bring less stress on how I’m going to get food, and with me not working right now, it will be a big help.”